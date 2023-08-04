Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,547 shares of company stock worth $5,285,601. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

