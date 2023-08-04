Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (Z)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00.

8/3/2023 – Zillow Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/27/2023 – Zillow Group had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

6/27/2023 – Zillow Group had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

6/27/2023 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. 2,446,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

