Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $54.50

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,496,000 after purchasing an additional 147,589 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,757,000 after buying an additional 153,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

