Analysts Set Expectations for DHI Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHI Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX remained flat at $3.92 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 million, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.21.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DHI Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 121,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

