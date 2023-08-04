Analysts Set Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Price Target at GBX 2,745

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,745 ($35.24).

KWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.66) to GBX 2,000 ($25.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.73) to GBX 2,250 ($28.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios

KWS stock opened at GBX 1,551 ($19.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,807.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,374.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,070.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,477 ($18.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,056 ($39.23).

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($27.38) per share, with a total value of £21,330 ($27,384.77). In other Keywords Studios news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 2,702 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($23.75) per share, with a total value of £49,987 ($64,176.40). Also, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($27.38) per share, with a total value of £21,330 ($27,384.77). 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keywords Studios

(Get Free Report

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.