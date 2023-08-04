Analyzing Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chuy’s and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 4 3 0 2.43 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Chuy’s presently has a consensus price target of $40.71, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Chuy’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than BT Brands.

Chuy’s has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 5.43% 11.11% 5.79% BT Brands -4.50% -6.84% -4.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chuy’s and BT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $422.21 million 1.71 $20.85 million $1.27 31.51 BT Brands $12.60 million 1.10 -$560,000.00 ($0.13) -17.00

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chuy’s beats BT Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

