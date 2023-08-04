Analyzing LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) & Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Codexis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $1.79 million 729.80 -$1.36 million N/A N/A Codexis $138.59 million 1.63 -$33.59 million ($0.72) -4.69

LanzaTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -93.24% -25.13% Codexis -41.17% -32.75% -20.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Codexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LanzaTech Global and Codexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Codexis 0 1 2 0 2.67

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Codexis has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.07%. Given Codexis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than LanzaTech Global.

Summary

Codexis beats LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Codexis

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes. The company's platform is also used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. It has a collaboration agreement with Nestlé Health Science to develop CDX-7108 for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

