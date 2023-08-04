Analyzing The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) & PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Free Report) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A PHX Minerals 44.30% 20.20% 14.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The American Energy Group and PHX Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PHX Minerals $53.49 million 2.27 $20.41 million $0.87 3.77

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PHX Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than The American Energy Group.

35.6% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The American Energy Group and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats The American Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

