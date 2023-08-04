Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Roth Mkm

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. 343,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.78. Andersons has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $53.37.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Andersons’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $2,815,620.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,743.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,610. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at $49,704,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $12,676,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

