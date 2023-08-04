Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHFFree Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANDHF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ANDHF stock remained flat at $37.58 on Thursday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

