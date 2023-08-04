Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.8 %

BUD traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. 3,166,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,460. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

