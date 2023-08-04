Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANNX. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Annexon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annexon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $2,516,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

