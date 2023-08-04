ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,740 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.26% of ANSYS worth $76,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.65. 946,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.81. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

