ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANSS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

ANSS traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $304.65. 946,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.81. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

