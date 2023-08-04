Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.60% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,617. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

