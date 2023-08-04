APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

APi Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in APi Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,029,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,771,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

