Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $98.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

NYSE:APO traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $87.22. 738,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,262. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $11,799,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,395,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,623,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,348,666 shares of company stock valued at $88,967,624. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 113.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 103,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

