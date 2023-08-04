Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

AAPL traded down $7.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,582,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,985,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $7,250,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 31.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 95,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 142,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $109,893,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

