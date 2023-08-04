Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.88.

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

