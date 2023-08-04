Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT Raised to $12.50

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAOI. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of AAOI traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. 9,966,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 295,358 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 153,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 178,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 266,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

