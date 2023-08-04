Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.36.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

