Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 184.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,722 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.