Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 2,582 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 196.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vertex were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 89,236 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $1,665,143.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,200,817.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 89,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $1,665,143.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,200,817.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,738,850 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,332. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.68 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

