Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 167 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Workiva were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WK traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 80,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.14. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $108.78.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

