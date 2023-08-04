Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $123,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

