Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $230,000 Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alphatec by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Alphatec Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.07. 1,012,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,981. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphatec news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,900,959 shares of company stock worth $28,433,196 over the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.