Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $34,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,762 shares of company stock worth $1,682,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.07.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.23. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $421.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

