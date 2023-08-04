Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $49,000 Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 293.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.33. 97,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,556. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

