Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $58,000 in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SYM traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. 414,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYM. DA Davidson downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

