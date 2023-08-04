Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 14,609 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CarMax were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 55.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. 130,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,603. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

