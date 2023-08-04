Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 213 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Celsius were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,176 shares of company stock worth $52,736,563. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CELH. Stephens started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Celsius Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.55. 161,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $157.28.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

