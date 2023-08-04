Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 786 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Astronics were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $307,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRO traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 182,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $551.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

