Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.