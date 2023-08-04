Ardor (ARDR) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $74.60 million and $3.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

