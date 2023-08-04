Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

