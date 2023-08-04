Ark (ARK) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $48.54 million and $6.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002948 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,705,752 coins and its circulating supply is 174,705,636 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.