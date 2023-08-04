Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 80.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 532,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,085. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,926,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

