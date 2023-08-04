Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Down 12%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) traded down 12% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 180,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 61,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

