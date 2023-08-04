Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,300

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($79.60) to GBX 6,300 ($80.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.20) to GBX 450 ($5.78) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.97) to GBX 5,500 ($70.61) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($57.26) to GBX 5,100 ($65.48) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $296.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $300.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 17.30%. Research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

