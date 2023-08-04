ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 788.64 ($10.13).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital raised ASOS to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.42) to GBX 470 ($6.03) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.02) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 780 ($10.01) to GBX 600 ($7.70) in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASC

Insider Activity

ASOS Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.15), for a total value of £1,004,059.89 ($1,289,074.19). In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte bought 10,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($53,665.43). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.15), for a total transaction of £1,004,059.89 ($1,289,074.19). Company insiders own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

ASC stock opened at GBX 425.20 ($5.46) on Friday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,103 ($14.16). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 378.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 623.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £506.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.09.

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.