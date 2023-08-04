Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,703,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,806 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $320,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 114,738 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,677,000.

GOVT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 6,160,357 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

