Assetmark Inc. Has $454.76 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,802,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $454,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,486,736 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.