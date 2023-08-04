Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,749 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $82,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 280,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. 3,126,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,506,486. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

