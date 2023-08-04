Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $72,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,591,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 79,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,538. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

