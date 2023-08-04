Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,207 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $115,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16,651.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 831,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,203,000 after purchasing an additional 826,582 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth $792,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of IAI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.60. 2,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.63.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

