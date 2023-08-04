Assetmark Inc. Sells 4,582,893 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,444,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582,893 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $224,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 627,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,375. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

