Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Astec Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Further Reading

