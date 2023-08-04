AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £119.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £119.86 ($153.89).

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($166.90) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of LON AZN opened at £109.65 ($140.78) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,499.21 ($121.96) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($159.10). The company has a market capitalization of £169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,718.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of £112.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.80 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 10,346.32%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

