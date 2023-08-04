Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $13.32 on Friday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.27 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

