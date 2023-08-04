Atb Cap Markets Comments on International Petroleum Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$260.34 million during the quarter.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.